As this news outlet ramps up its video production capabilities, special projects director Dylan Nolan and I have been working hard to bring our readers (and viewers) substantive takes on issues that matter – while also explaining how our coverage is deeper and more substantive than what you typically get from the mainstream media.

In case you missed our first featured clip on South Carolina’s employment situation and the metrics that matter in covering it, click here …

Our first video this week comes on the heels of Saturday’s big report on the latest Covid-19 data for South Carolina and the emergence of the new omicron variant.

In the clip above, I go into detail on the different data used to track the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic – paying particular detail to cycle threshold data and the reproductive rate of the virus, two indicators that don’t get much attention in the legacy press.

Once again, in addition to watching our videos please respond to them … including offering criticisms (constructive or otherwise) that help us improve/ refine the product we are cranking out.

“Don’t hold back … because the sharper your hot takes are, the better our takes are going to be in the future,” I noted last week. “And the better we do our job, the better off this state’s marketplace of ideas is going to be.”

To share your feedback, email ([email protected]) or tweet (@fitsnews) to me but more importantly email ([email protected]) or tweet (@DNolan2000).

Because Dylan is the man with the plan, people …

Also, if you have something you think we should train our cameras on – a tip, story or issue that deserves our attention – please let us know! As we grow this exciting new facet of our coverage we are always looking for compelling stories to tell …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that “We Are Family” Pittsburgh Pirates’ lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

