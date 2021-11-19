Follow-Up File: No Charges Filed Following Midlands School District Allegation

The Richland County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) has determined that an alleged incident involving a school administrator and a minor student “did not occur as described by the child,” and that the administrator in question “did not do anything improper.”

Richland county school district two superintendent Baron R. Davis issued a statement on Friday saying the district appreciated the “swift response” taken by sheriff Leon Lott and county deputies who “conducted a thorough investigation.”

Davis affirmed that the “district and school administrators take all reports of alleged misconduct seriously and respond quickly” when it comes to launching internal investigations and cooperating with law enforcement.

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****

This news outlet reported the disturbing allegations on Wednesday, noting “it is important to remember that while both the school district and sheriff’s office conduct their investigations the accused administrator must be presumed to be innocent.”

Davis signaled his appreciation for “media outlets who supported an impartial investigation in the face of a climate that is quick to make conclusions before a thorough and complete investigation has been conducted.”

While local law enforcement and school officials have been clear as to what they say did not happen with regard to this incident, it remains unclear what they believe actually happened.

In other words, it remains unclear what – if anything – might have prompted the initial allegations. In the event there is any additional information is forthcoming regarding this story, I will be sure to update readers accordingly.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Coleman Rojhan)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree and went to work for the South Carolina attorney general’s office in a communications role before coming on board at FITS. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



BANNER VIA: GETTY IMAGES