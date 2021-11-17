South Carolina School Administrator Accused of Inappropriate Conduct

A Midlands, South Carolina, father made disturbing claims regarding his daughter’s treatment by her elementary school vice principal at last night’s Richland 2 school board meeting. He said that his daughter was stripped nude and touched inappropriately – among other things. This allegation follows the arrest on child sex charges of a reading interventionist employed by the district four months ago.

The school district has since taken down the video “to protect the identity of a minor involved in an investigation.” (you can read the superintendent’s full statement here) FITSNews has obtained a copy of the video, and has redacted the victim’s name to protect her confidentiality.

“No one has been charged at this time” said a representative of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. “Because this incident is ongoing we can’t comment on it any further.” The administrator has been placed on leave for the duration of the investigation. It is important to remember that while both the school district and sheriff’s office conduct their investigations the accused administrator must be presumed to be innocent.

