Capital City Watch: Columbia Mayoral Election Prompts Calls For Investigation

Reports of widespread voting irregularities in the city of Columbia, South Carolina mayoral runoff election on Tuesday have led to calls for state and federal investigators to look into the alleged discrepancies.

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has reportedly received calls urging him to direct the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to probe the allegations, which were exclusively reported on this news outlet early Tuesday.

As of this writing, SLED has not received a request to investigate the allegations.

City council members Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine are running against each other in today’s close, contentious mayoral runoff.

Rickenmann received 8,410 votes (44 percent of ballots cast) during an ostensibly nonpartisan mayoral election on November 2, while Devine received 5,837 votes (30 percent of ballots cast). Because neither candidate received a majority of ballots, the two are facing off today in a head-to-head runoff election.

On Tuesday morning, this news outlet detailed a wide range of alleged irregularities – including voting machine malfunctions, ballot errors and citizens who were actually denied the right to vote.

The errors appear to be occurring almost exclusively in precincts which supported Rickenmann in the first round of voting on November 2.

Since then we have received reports of additional alleged irregularities – and subsequent efforts by attorneys to secure the integrity of the vote (and get to the bottom of the shenanigans).

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

