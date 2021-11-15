Donald Trump Confirms Nancy Mace Is On His Target List

For months, this news outlet has been reporting on a widening rift between former U.S. president Donald Trump and congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina (one of his earliest supporters in the 2016 “First in the South” presidential primary in the Palmetto State).

Specifically, we have chronicled how Trump has made Mace one of his top targets South Carolina … and why.

On Sunday, Trump publicly confirmed Mace was on his scheisse list – naming her along with ten other GOP lawmakers (including South Carolina congressman Tom Rice).

“Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts, and known losers!” Trump said in a statement, soliciting “America First Republican Patriots to run primary campaigns” against the eleven members of congress.

Trump’s statement further noted that three of his targets have announced their intentions to step down in 2022 and another – warmongering U.S. congresswoman Liz Cheney – is “on the SKIDS” in her looming GOP primary election.

While Trump is clearly courting an opponent for Mace, the 43-year-old first-term congresswoman has yet to draw a top tier rival in the GOP primary – and continues to excel on the fundraising front. Mace does have a credible Democratic opponent, but so far 2022 is shaping up to be another GOP wave election – and her district is likely to be far friendlier to the “Republican” party after its lines are redrawn over the next few weeks.

In other words, this seat – which briefly “swung blue” in the 2018 election when lobbyist/ “ocean engineer” Joe Cunningham edged GOP nominee Katie Arrington – is likely to stay red for the foreseeable future.

While our readers were well aware of Trump’s lingering disdain for Mace, her presence on his “hit list” surprised many seasoned political observers.

“She didn’t even vote for infrastructure or impeachment and still ended up on the list which is pretty remarkable,” one veteran conservative reporter told me this week. “Very interesting.”

As I have previously reported, Trump’s loathing of Mace stems from her criticism of his alleged “incitement” of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Everything that he’s worked for … all of that – his entire legacy – was wiped out yesterday,” Mace said the day after the bloody assault on the Capitol complex.

Like former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Mace saw an opportunity in the aftermath of the riots to establish herself as one of the leading voices of the “new” GOP. The problem? The GOP wasn’t ready to be reinvented. And still isn’t ready to be reinvented.

The party remains solidly pro-Trump – especially in South Carolina.

“Confronted with Mace’s post-riot quotes, Trump reportedly seethed,” I reported back in September. “Stoking his ire? The fact he went out on a limb for Mace against the advise of so many of his counselors.”

“If there is one thing he cannot stand it is someone telling him ‘I told you so,’” one Trump-affiliated strategist told me at the time.

Especially as it relates to one of his former staffers …

As for Mace, she has steadfastly refused to jump into the fray against the former president.

“Serving in congress is the honor of my lifetime,” Mace told me this week, referring back to a shopworn response her office has provided to any inquiries linked to Trump. “I look forward to continuing to work hard serving the first district.”

Stay tuned … we shall see if any top-tier contenders decide to take Trump up on his invitation.

