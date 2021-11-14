Welcoming Andrea Holloway To FITSNews

As I promised readers earlier this month, FITSNews is expanding its operations in a big way – welcoming three new individuals to our growing staff this November.

Last week, we welcomed Dylan Nolan as our new director of special projects. This week, we are welcoming Andrea Holloway as our new director of advertising and marketing.

Holloway comes to FITSNews from just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – near where I attended prep school back in the early 1990s. After moving to South Carolina in 2017, Andrea has spent the last few years handling advertising and marketing duties for a local credit union.

Seeking a break from corporate culture, Andrea saw our recent hiring notice and saw an opportunity to be part of something different … something up-and-coming.

“Something real,” as Jerry Maguire would say.

“After spending twenty-two years in the financial world, I decided I needed a change and could use my seventeen years of marketing, advertising and business development experience to help build FITSNews to the full potential of Will’s vision and goals,” Holloway said.

Which she is already busy doing …

(Click to view)

(Via: Dylan Nolan/ FITSNews)

Andrea has been enjoying getting to know the Palmetto State – visiting points all along its 187-mile coastline with Bella, her twelve-year-old rescue lab. One thing that has consistently eluded her in her travels, though? “A proper cheesesteak,” she says.

In addition to her important advertising and marketing responsibilities, Andrea has agreed to oversee our office’s assortment of plants – most of which are clinging to life due to my horticultural negligence.

Want to welcome Andrea? Or interested in advertising on our site? Email her here.

Once again, everything we are doing at FITSNews is about maximizing the value we provide to our subscribers and readers – elevating both the quantity and quality of the work we are doing so we can continue to grow and deploy even more resources into the field. And the goal of deploying these resources is to tell even more stories … especially stories the mainstream media is either unable or unwilling to tell.

Stay tuned very soon for another big announcement on that front very soon …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, in addition to having lots of kids he has LOTS of hats (including that Minnesota Twins’ lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****