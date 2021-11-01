South Carolina Lawmakers Demand State School Board Association Sever Ties With National Group

Thirty-five South Carolina lawmakers have signed a letter demanding that the left-leaning S.C. School Boards Association (SCSBA) – one of several organizations in the Palmetto State which has consistently lobbied against expanded academic freedom – to “immediately withdraw” from the National School Boards Association (NSBA).

Their rationale? A letter (.pdf) from the organization to U.S. president Joe Biden’s administration which labeled parents attending local school board meetings as “domestic terrorists” who were part of “extremist hate organizations” and who posed an “immediate threat” to school board members.

The letter asked Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch an investigation into these parents.

“We believe that freedom is the best catalyst for prosperity,” the lawmakers wrote. “We support excellence in education, a positive work environment where teachers are valued and effective, expanded opportunities for students and active and involved parents (primary stakeholders) who are supported and encouraged by their school district in their child’s education.”

“NSBA has labeled parents as domestic terrorists, with no evidence to justify that term,” their letter continued. “The reality is that parents and stakeholders are beyond frustrated being ignored and left out of decisions with their child. The NSBA is detached from reality and fails to recognize that Americans are angered by what is happening in our classrooms.

“Parents should be and must be the primary decision makers,” the letter added.

According to lawmakers, U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland’s decision to include the NSBA into a recent memorandum was a “slap in the face” of parents and part of an ongoing “federal attempt to smear parents.”

This smear “has already increased tensions and ultimately will chill the ability of citizens to freely petition their government, a Constitutionally guaranteed right without fear of reprisal.”

The letter was organized by state representative Stewart Jones of Laurens, S.C. – who recently drew conservative opposition in his bid for a second full term in the S.C. House of Representatives.

“It’s time to restore parental rights,” Jones said. “We won’t tolerate organizations like the NSBA that bully or harass students and parents in South Carolina. We are calling on the SCSBA to show that they stand with parents in South Carolina by withdrawing membership from the National School Boards Association immediately.”

This news outlet reached out to the SCSBA on Monday afternoon. A response from the organization is forthcoming, a spokeswoman told me …

SCSBA was the focus of controversy earlier this year when it hosted a 300-person convention on Hilton Head Island that cost taxpayers an estimated $200,000. Additionally, the organization collects annual dues from local school districts totaling more than $1.5 million.

To read news director Mandy Matney’s detailed report on this organization, click here.

