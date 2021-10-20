Murdaugh Murders Saga: ‘Murdaughs In Vegas’

While disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was en route back to jail after being denied bond in connection with the latest charges filed against him in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ true crime saga, his surviving son and brother were off gambling and drinking in Las Vegas – part of a so-called family “fall break.”

So much for standing by your relatives through thick and thin, huh?

This news outlet was contacted early Wednesday morning by a source who spotted Buster Murdaugh and his uncle, John Marvin Murdaugh (Alex’s brother), as the duo played the roulette wheel in the casino at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

Buster Murdaugh, incidentally, has power of attorney over his father’s assets … a maze of properties and other holdings this news outlet is learning more about every day.

“Gambling the freshly liquidated assets,” an attorney following the case told me.

After playing roulette, Buster and John Marvin moved to one of the Venetian’s blackjack tables. That’s when our source snapped a few quick pictures as the duo gambled and drank together …

(Click to view)

(Via: Provided)

These images were snapped shortly before midnight on Tuesday – or shortly before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on the east coast. In other words, they were taken just hours after Alex Murdaugh was escorted in handcuffs (and a belly chain) from a Richland county courtroom after S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman denied him bond in connection with two felony fraud charges.

This news outlet confirmed the time stamps and geographic data on the original images. Also, it didn’t take long for my network of sources to cough up the information as to the Murdaughs’ whereabouts.

“John Marvin took his family to Vegas for fall break,” a source familiar with Buster Murdaugh’s whereabouts confirmed to this news outlet.

Really?

Alex Murdaugh and others are accused of making off with millions of dollars from a wrongful death settlement linked to the suspicious death of Gloria Satterfield nearly four years ago. Satterfield was the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper and nanny for more than twenty years. She died on February 26, 2018 after a “trip and fall” incident at the Murdaugh’s Colleton County home – the same property where Alex Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son were savagely murdered on June 7, 2021.

Alex Murdaugh remains a ‘person of interest’ in connection with this double homicide investigation, one of six active criminal investigations involving him, his influential family or the powerful local law firm it founded – Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick (PMPED).

All six of those investigations are being led by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), although Murdaugh’s ethically challenged, truth-averse defense attorneys are said to be working overtime in the hopes of negotiating a better deal for their client with federal prosecutors.

Alex Murdaugh is also facing multiple charges in connection with a botched murder-for-hire plot (his own murder) that investigators believe was an attempted insurance scam – one aimed at routing the proceeds of a $10 million insurance policy to Buster Murdaugh.

