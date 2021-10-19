‘He’s A Liar And A Cheat’: Alex Murdaugh Denied Bond

For the second time in five weeks, disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh appeared before a judge for a bond hearing Tuesday.

But this time was different.

On Tuesday morning, South Carolina circuit judge Clifton Newman denied bond for Alex Murdaugh during the highly-anticipated court hearing in Columbia, South Carolina.

Newman said that Murdaugh presented a danger to both himself and the community. He said he couldn’t provide a bond at this time.

“There’s no amount of bond the court can set that can provide safety to Mr. Murdaugh and the community,” Newman said.

Newman ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Murdaugh while he’s behind bars.

Creighton Waters, prosecutor with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, asked the judge for a $200,000 surety bond and GPS monitor. He said Murdaugh is a flight risk and should be considered a danger to himself and the community.

Murdaugh was arrested in Orlando, Florida Thursday and charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses related to the Gloria Satterfield case, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Murdaugh is accused of stealing millions of dollars from Satterfield’s family from her wrongful death settlement in 2019.

“That kind of money makes him capable of being a flight risk,” Waters said.

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootilan and Jim Griffin appeared to be grasping at straws when arguing on Murdaugh’s behalf.

They argued their client is a recovering addict and should no longer be considered a danger. They also said he was willing to voluntarily turn himself in on the charges before he was arrested Thursday, but law enforcement didn’t take him up on that.

Griffin said Murdaugh was “entitled to” a personal recognizance bond — which means he wouldn’t have to pay any money. Judge Newman rejected this idea almost immediately.

Harpootlian tried to argue that Murdaugh did not use his authority as an attorney in the settlement scam, but a paper trail showing emails and letters from Murdaugh’s law firm appears to prove otherwise.

Murdaugh’s attorneys also said that he needed to go back to rehab, but sources told FITSNews he was scheduled to be released from rehab on the day he was arrested.

On Tuesday, attorney Eric Bland — who represents Satterfield’s two sons in an ongoing lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh — told the court that he didn’t buy that Alex Murdaugh was a 20-year opioid addict as Murdaugh’s defense attorneys were pushing that narrative.

“If he was an opioid addict for 20 years, how did he try cases?” Bland asked the court.

Along with Waters, Bland argued that Alex Murdaugh presents a danger to the community.

“This is a man who used a gun on Labor Day weekend,” Bland said, referring to Murdaugh’s alleged suicide-for-hire incident.

Bland said he wanted the court to make sure Alex Murdaugh’s assets were locked. He said Murdaugh has made several financial moves such as selling his $100,000 boat and giving power of attorney to his son Buster Murdaugh.

Bland argued that this case has larger implications on both the law profession and the state of South Carolina.

“Alex Murdaugh stained our profession and put a black eye on this state,” Bland said. “He’s a liar and a cheat.”

Eric Bland argues on behalf of the Satterfield family. Photo by Will Folks

Ultimately, Newman sided with the state and denied Murdaugh’s bond. Murdaugh’s defense attorneys will now have to request another bond hearing at a later date will Alex Murdaugh will remain behind bars.

“I’m considering the safety issues that are present,” Newman said before he denied Murdaugh’s bond.

Bland told FITSNews that he thought Newman’s decision was “fair and courageous.” Bland said that it’s very rare for a judge to deny bond in a non-murder case, but this was also a very rare case.

“I think he sent a strong message that we don’t have two systems of justice in our state,” Bland said.

Bland said he thought that Harpootlian and Grififn were surprised by Newman’s decision to revoke bond.

“The eyes of the world were on this courtroom today,” Bland said. “It wasn’t gonna be be the Harpootlian lunch special. You know, $2.99 you get a turkey sandwich and fries and you’re out of there. No. He served the full meal justice.”

Satterfield, who was the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper for more than two decades, died after an alleged trip and fall accident at Alex Murdaugh’s home in February 2018.

On September 15, 2021, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened an investigation into Satterfield’s death and her wrongful death settlement after a Hampton County Coroner found inconsistencies in her death.

In the last five weeks, South Carolina attorneys Eric Bland and Ronald Richter have uncovered a shocking paper trail that shows how Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole $3.6 million from Satterfield’s grieving family.

Alex Murdaugh faces up to ten years in prison for the two felony charges connected with the Satterfield case.

The Satterfield case is one of six active criminal investigations involving Alex Murdaugh.

Last month, Alex Murdaugh appeared before a Hampton County judge after he turned himself in for the three charges connected to his botched shooting scenario last month. For that incident, Murdaugh was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report. He was given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond for that case and ordered to go to rehab.

Agents arrested Murdaugh after he was released from a Florida rehab facility for his alleged drug addiction. According to sources close to the situation, Murdaugh detoxed at a facility in Atlanta and transferred to a facility in Orlando, where he was scheduled to be released on Thursday.

Alex Murdaugh is still a person of interest in the double homicide investigation, his attorney Jim Griffin told Fox Carolina last week.

The Scheme

A paper trail of evidence shows that Alex Murdaugh led the pack in a scheme to steal millions of dollars in Satterfield’s 2019 wrongful death settlement.

After Gloria died, Murdaugh recruited his best friend Cory Fleming to sue him on behalf of her estate and convinced Gloria’s sons to sign over their personal representative rights to Westendorf so that Fleming wouldn’t be legally obligated to tell the Satterfield family what was going on with the settlement, according to Bland.

The $4.3 million settlement that was signed by Judge Carmen Mullen was not entered into the public record — a major violation of court procedure.

Murdaugh and Fleming allegedly claimed they were devising a structured settlement for Satterfield’s sons through a legitimate company called Forge Consulting LLC. Instead, Fleming made checks out to “Forge” after Murdaugh opened up a Bank of America account under that name.

“Alex Murdaugh opened up a bank account at Bank of America under the name of Forge, got the check cashed and walked away with the money,” Bland said.

Before Bland filed a lawsuit, Satterfield’s sons hadn’t received a dime of the $2.8 million they were entitled to receive in their mother’s settement settlement.

