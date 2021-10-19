Letter To The Editor: Will Folks Needs To Stop Injecting Himself Into Stories

RE: MURDAUGH MURDERS COURT HEARING

Dear Editor,

I appreciate your reporting, but I sure wish you could get yourself out of these stories and stop calling attention to your crack reporting and insight, and quit patting yourself on the back. We could laud your work plenty, if you’d stick to reporting and get “your take” out of it, and let the news be the news.

For example, it would have been adequate, and professional, to state, “Newman’s ruling shocked a packed courtroom of attorneys and reporters” – though it would have been more appropriate to write, “appeared to shock,” since you are writing, I presume, about your appraisal of the situation.”

It was entirely unnecessary to add, “Frankly, it shocked me too.” Readers don’t care so much if you were shocked, unless you’re writing an editorial, where your thoughts and feelings and opinions are to be aired. Please keep up the fine reporting, but kindly get your ego out of it and cease reminding us of what a fine job you’re doing in keeping us informed. We can be the judge of that.

Again, I appreciate your coverage, and remain a subscriber,

Don Wright

FROM THE EDITOR …

Don,

Thanks for the feedback – and thanks for supporting the website with your subscription. FITSNews has always been a hybrid site – personally engaging the stories it covers. I make no apologies for that, nor do I make apologies for reminding people of all the times I got things right … and how much better off South Carolina would be if they had just listened to me from the beginning.

See? It’s easier if you just don’t argue with me … but if you must, I am happy to share your thoughts and, as you say, let readers “be the judge of that.”

