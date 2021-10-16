Murdaugh Murders Saga: Arrest Warrants Issued For Alex Murdaugh (Again)

For the second time in less than two months, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing felony charges.

Alex Murdaugh was charged Thursday with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He faces up to ten years in prison for each charge.

“These charges stem from a SLED investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Gloria Satterfield,” South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials said in a statement.

On Saturday, SLED officials released Alex Murdaugh’s recent arrest warrants.

Satterfield was the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper and nanny for more than two decades. She died on February 26, 2018 after a “trip and fall” incident at the Murdaugh’s Colleton County home — the same property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found murdered on June 7, 2021.

In the last month, attorneys Eric Bland and Ronald Richter have uncovered a paper trail of evidence that showed how Alex Murdaugh led the pack in a scheme to steal millions of dollars in Satterfield’s 2019 wrongful death settlement.

Agents arrested Murdaugh after he was released from a Florida rehab facility for his alleged drug addiction. According to sources close to the situation, Murdaugh detoxed at a facility in Atlanta and transferred to a facility in Orlando, where he was scheduled to be released today.

Murdaugh was taken to Orange County Corrections Thursday morning.

On September 15, SLED opened an investigation into both Satterfield’s death and her death settlement.

The Satterfield family was told that Gloria tripped on the steps at the Murdaugh’s home on February 2, 2018. They were told the Murdaughs’ dogs tripped her, which resulted in her sustaining a traumatic brain injury.

“They want to believe that their mother died accidentally,” Bland said. “But then.. it’s a stark reality that this is a really bad person. Alex Murdaugh is a really, really, really bad person. That’s the bottom line. That’s the tough pill to swallow…. There’s no bottom to him.”

Alex Murdaugh — who is still a person of interest in the June 7 murders of his wife and son according to his own attorney — is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Richland County court for his bond hearing.

Judge Cliffton Newman will preside over the bond hearing.

Murdaugh was transferred to South Carolina on Saturday and booked at the Richland County Detention Center Saturday afternoon.

