Murdaugh Murders Saga: South Carolina Chief Justice Taps Veteran Judge To Oversee High-Profile Case

South Carolina chief justice Donald Beatty has appointed a judge from outside the Palmetto State’s scandal-scarred fourteenth judicial circuit to handle preliminary matters related to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ true crime saga – a move which raises serious questions about the proximity of multiple judges within the circuit to this rapidly unspooling drama.

According to multiple sources familiar with the situation, Beatty has chosen veteran S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman to preside over any Murdaugh-related proceedings.

In addition to hearing motions related to charges filed in connection with these ongoing investigations, Newman would also be asked to sign off on search warrants sought by investigators as they continue to probe this far-ranging criminal enterprise – which has become a Hollywood obsession given its riveting twists and turns.

Newman’s appointment by Beatty was made after S.C. circuit court judge Carmen Mullen – a presiding judge in the fourteenth circuit – recused herself from having any further role in the case. Mullen has previously recused herself in connection with criminal cases involving the Murdaugh family, however her purported involvement in several controversial civil matters related to the Murdaughs has raised a number of red flags.

With Newman in place, the state’s lineup for handling this saga is now complete: The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is leading the various investigations into the family and its associates, the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson is handling the prosecution of any individuals who are charged in connection with those inquiries and Newman will hear any matters attendant to the cases.

Newman’s appointment was viewed almost immediately as a bad omen for Alex Murdaugh and the long list of likely defendants expected to follow him in the criminal queue.

“Judge Newman is not a good draw for Murdaugh and the others who will be charged,” one veteran South Carolina criminal defense attorney told me. “They are all going to prison.”

A native of Kingstree, South Carolina, Newman has a reputation for being a “tough, but fair” judge. The 70-year-old – whose daughter Jocelyn Newman is also a circuit court judge – is likely to be a familiar face to national audiences, having recently presided over the high-profile “fake Uber” murder trial of Nathaniel Rowland.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

