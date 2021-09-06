Murdaugh Murders: ‘Millions Missing’ From Alex Murdaugh’s Law Firm

Millions of dollars are reportedly missing from the powerful Lowcountry law firm that served as the legal home of prominent South Carolina attorney R. Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh prior to his abrupt resignation this weekend.

The firm – Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick (PMPED) – was home to Murdaugh, his brother and his late father, former South Carolina fourteenth circuit solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III.

As of Monday evening, the firm’s website had been taken offline – with a hastily erected page informing visitors that its content was “temperarily (sic) unavailable.”

For years, PMPED has wielded unrivaled influence in the Palmetto Lowcountry, where three generations of Murdaughs served as solicitor of a five-county region from 1920-2006.

On Monday afternoon, a spokesman for Alex Murdaugh released a statement saying he was “resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle.”

Murdaugh did not specify his opponent in this “battle,” but his announcement was made approximately one hour after this news outlet exclusively reported that the 53-year-old attorney was battling an opioid addiction and was “said to be increasingly estranged from colleagues at his law firm.”

*****

RELATED | MURDAUGH MURDERS: UNPACKING THE LATEST BOMBSHELL

*****

Murdaugh had reportedly been “less than forthcoming” with his law partners about any number of issues including the rumored opioid addiction, I reported.

Hours later, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs of The New York Times reported that Murdaugh “was pushed out of his powerful law firm over claims that he had misused funds.” According to Bogel-Burroughs, PMPED lawyers “discovered that Murdaugh had misappropriated money from the law office and that he had resigned on Friday.”

How much money? According to my sources, the total could eclipse eight figures.

“There are millions missing,” a source close to the firm told me.

Wow …

Sources close to the Murdaugh family – and sources familiar with the status of several ongoing investigations involving the family – confirmed the missing money. In fact, Alex Murdaugh is likely to face criminal charges in connection with the alleged theft, I am told.

All of this drama is unfolding scarcely 48 hours after this news outlet exclusively reported on the latest chapter in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ saga – a mysterious gunshot wound sustained by Murdaugh on Saturday afternoon while he was purportedly changing a flat tire on his car on the side of a rural road in Hampton county, S.C.

Murdaugh was shot just a few miles from the hunting property where his wife and youngest son were brutally murdered on June 7, 2021 – a shocking double homicide which remains under investigation.

On June 9, 2021 Murdaugh was identified by both law enforcement and prosecutorial sources as a ‘person of interest‘ in the ongoing investigation into the killing of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – even though he ostensibly provided investigators with an “ironclad alibi” for his whereabouts at the time of the slayings.

As for the Saturday shooting, multiple sources familiar with the status of that inquiry told me privately that law enforcement investigators were “very suspicious” of the narrative provided to the media by family attorney Jim Griffin.

According to Griffin – a prominent Palmetto State defense lawyer – his client stopped on the side of the road after experiencing “car trouble” while traveling to Charleston, S.C.

“Alex was changing a tire when a car passed him,” Heath Ellison of WCIV TV 4 (ABC – Charleston, S.C.) reported on Saturday, quoting Griffin. “The vehicle turned around and someone in the car shot him.”

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****

Murdaugh was airlifted to Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center Savannah, Georgia to receive treatment for “a superficial gunshot wound to the head,” according to a news release from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the lead agency investigating the shooting.

SLED is also leading the inquiry into the murder of Murdaugh’s wife and son – as well as the investigation into alleged obstruction of justice tied to a February 2019 boat crash in which Paul Murdaugh allegedly got drunk and slammed his father’s 17-foot, center console Sea Hunt fishing boat into a piling near the Archer’s Creek Bridge outside of Parris Island, S.C.

The crash killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach of Hampton county, South Carolina and injured several other passengers.

Additionally, in late June the agency announced it had launched a separate homicide investigation into a 2015 death which is also tied to the Murdaugh family.

That’s right … one family, four investigations.

News of Alex Murdaugh’s shooting, the June 2021 murders of his wife and son, the obstruction of justice investigation into his family and the separate homicide inquiry were all exclusively reported on this news site (either by me or by news director Mandy Matney).

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that “full wool” vintage Philadelphia Phillies’ lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



BANNER VIA: GETTY IMAGES