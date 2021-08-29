Letter To The Editor: Carolina Crimes Podcast Host ‘Sets The Record Straight’

RE | ‘CAROLINA CRIMES’ PODCAST STORY

Dear Editor,

In regards to your article dated August 27, 2021, I want to publicly set the record straight.

On the afternoon of August 12, 2021 a source in the Lowcountry contacted me, Matt Hiers, with what I believed was a news story regarding an ongoing S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation. Acting as the sole administrator of the Carolina Crimes Podcast social media sites, I posted this information on social media.

I quickly realized this information was an unsubstantiated rumor and not an actual news story. I wrote a retraction, apologized and removed the post.

At no point did my co-host Danielle Myers know anything about the post – or it’s retraction – until after the fact. I am solely responsible for this mistake. She had no hand in this whatsoever.

For the duration of our podcast, Danielle Myers went to great lengths to make it known she was not a SLED agent. The word “operative” was used as a synonym for employee per our online dictionary (screen shot attached) and was not meant to portray Danielle as something that she was not.

(Via: Dictionary.com)

Danielle Myers is someone of the highest integrity and she is being punished for a mistake that I made.

I am 100 percent to blame for this mistake and not her. The only thing that Danielle is guilty of is having an overly impressionable and trusting co-host/ brother-in-law who stupidly and hastily posted something that he believed to be true. That person is me, Matt Hiers.

Danielle Myers is a woman of honest character and does not deserve to be persecuted for my mistake. I apologize for the confusion and devastation that my actions have caused.

Thank you,

Matt Hiers

Rock Hill, S.C.

*****

FROM THE EDITOR …

Matt,

Thank you for submitting this thoughtful response. I think your handling of this situation shows real character on your part. Everyone makes mistakes – but not everyone owns them. The fact you are willing to own this mistake says a lot about the sort of person you are.

You and Danielle are welcome to avail yourselves of our microphone at any time, on any issue. I certainly hope both of you will consider doing so in the future.

*****

