19-Year-Old SC Woman Sexually Assaulted Baby And Recorded It On A Phone, Police Say

A Blythewood, South Carolina woman accused of sexually assaulting a baby and producing child pornography was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

Taylor Mackincy Schiel, 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Schiel,” officials from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.

According to arrest warrants obtained by FITSNews, Schiel committed sexually battery — specifically fallatio — on a baby less than one year old. On another occasion, she forced the baby’s fingers in her vagina.

Schiel recorded some of these horrific acts on her cell phone, which was discovered by police during the investigation, according to the arrest warrants.

The baby was just a few weeks old in some of the pornagraphic images that were uploaded to the Internet, according to the arrest warrants.

Facebook

Schiel confessed to this allegation during the investigation.

According to her Facebook page, Schiel attended Blythewood High School.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office made the arrest.

Schiel faces a minimum of 25 years in prison for each count first-degree criminal sexual conduct count and up to 60 years in prison for the other four counts.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office will investigate the case. Schiel was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Wednesday. She was still behind bars Thursday afternoon and had not been given bond.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

