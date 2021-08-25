Former Deputy/ Son Of Late Judge Charged With Arson In Forest Acres House Fire

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents recently arrested a 41-year-old Lexington County man with arson in connection to a Forest Acres house fire in February.

Willie Herman Womble III, of Leeville, was charged with second-degree arson on Wednesday, according to SLED.

On February 10, Womble “knowingly, willfully and maliciously” set fire to a house at 6706 Formosa Drive in Forest Acres, South Carolina, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant did not mention a motive.

WACH Fox reported that no one was at home at the time of the fire that traveled from the first floor to the attic of the home.

***** GET SOUTH CAROLINA’S LATEST NEWS IN YOUR INBOX … *****

The Richland County Emergency Services Department requested that SLED investigate the fire. The Forest Acres Police Department helped in the investigation.

The 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

Womble, son of the late Richland County Chief Magistrate Judge Willie Womble II, is a former Lexington County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was fired in May 2016 after he allegedly stole golf clubs. He was charged with misconduct in office in 2016.

Willie Womble II served as a chief magistrate judge in Richland County from 1999 until his retirement in 2011.

On Wednesday, Willie Womble III was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday.

Womble faces 40 years in jail for the arson charge.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

