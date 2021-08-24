Programming Note: ‘Now Hiring’

As this news outlet continues to evolve and expand, one of my favorite things to do is make announcements about new career opportunities – posting hiring notices for people who want to become part of what we’re building here at FITSNews.

Today, I get to do that …

As you will soon see posted on various online jobs boards, this news outlet is seeking an advertising and marketing professional to join our team – someone who can help us capitalize on our sustained growth while positioning us for future expansion.

Backed by six consecutive years of audience expansion (including more than 8.2 million page views so far this year), my site is driving the marketplace of the ideas in the Palmetto State – offering readers a distinctive mix of breaking news and edgy, unconventional commentary.

The executive who assumes responsibility for this post will be tasked with creating and cultivating relationships among a wide range of local, regional and national advertising clients – with the goal of helping us maximize the rapidly expanding revenue potential of our digital media platform. Additionally, this professional would work alongside the company’s chief executive officer to help develop and implement a strategic marketing plan.

Compensation (including base salary/ benefits, account commissions and other potential income opportunities) are negotiable and based on abilities and experience.

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****

So … who are we looking for?

The person we are seeking for this position must be outgoing, energetic and self-starting.

They must have superior communications and interpersonal skills.

They must be well-organized and possess the ability to multitask/ follow-through.

They must think creatively and strategically … and be able to articulate and advance a vision.

They must be proficient at social media … and have a sharp eye for design aesthetics.

Oh, and they must be able to see this opportunity for what it is …. something bigger than just gainful employment.

“This is not merely a job opening, it is a truly a career-defining opportunity for someone who wants to make this role their own and earn a ground-floor, leadership position in a rapidly expanding organization,” I noted in the official job description for this position.

I sincerely mean that. My team and I are in the process of building something special, and the person who fills this role will not only be joining an up-and-coming organization – they will help shape and implement the big plans I have for that organization’s future.

Interested? Email your résumé and references to [email protected]. Please be sure to include the subject line “FITSNews – Sales and Marketing Position.” Or, click on the job description and apply online here.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that Durham Bulls’ lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



Banner via: Getty Images