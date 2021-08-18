Three People Wounded In Drive-By Shooting At South Carolina High School

Three people were wounded during a drive-by shooting that took place outside Orangeburg-Wilkinson high school in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources familiar with the situation confirmed to this news outlet.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of their injuries, or whether law enforcement had identified or apprehended any suspects in connection with the shooting – which took place on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.

School officials confirmed the shooting in a message posted to their website at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

“Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students have sustained injuries resulting from gunshots fired from a vehicle driving by during afternoon dismissal,” a statement from the school noted. “Law enforcement is on the campus of Orangeburg-Wilkinson high school at this time. All students have been secured inside the school building. An alternative dismissal location and other information will be shared with students and families as soon as it is available.”

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we prioritize safety,” the statement continued. “Additional communication will be shared as soon as possible.”

(Click to view)

(Via: Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School)

Officers with the Orangeburg county sheriff’s office and the Orangeburg department of public safety were responding to the incident, according to my sources. The sheriff’s office would likely have jurisdiction over the case as the school is located outside the city limits.

A statement released at 5:11 p.m. EDT noted that “with the support of law enforcement, students will be safely evacuated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson high school” to a nearby technology center – where parents and guardians were invited to make arrangements to pick up their children.

At last count, an estimated 1,017 students attended Orangeburg-Wilkinson – which is served by approximately 55 teachers. The school had a 73 percent graduation rate in 2020 – down from 81.7 percent two years earlier – according to data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE).

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that Boston Red Sox lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****