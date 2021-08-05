Myrtle Beach Teacher Charged With Three Felony Counts Of Unlawful Conduct Toward A Child

A Myrtle Beach High School teacher was recently suspended from teaching in South Carolina after she was arrested and charged with three felonies.

On July 22, the South Carolina State Board of Education issued an order of summary suspension against Green.

Vilma Helena Green, 40, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested on June 23 on three felony counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Green is accused of placing three children “at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health, or safety,” from September 2016 until May 2021, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

The state board considered evidence in the case, and decided to suspend Green’s teaching license until a due process hearing is held (likely until her trial date).

“The SCDE has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of this allegation of misconduct, Ms. Green may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students who may be under her instruction, and that emergency action is required,” the state board ruled in an emergency action.

Green was released on bond ($3,500 per felony charge) on the same day she was arrested.

Green was a teacher for more than 16 years, according to SCDE documents.

Horry County School District officials placed Green on administrative leave on June 9.

She faces up to ten years in prison for each charge.

