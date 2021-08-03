Suspect Arrested After 3 People Killed In Greenwood County Shooting

According to officials at the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect wanted in a deadly shooting on Heddy Road Monday afternoon was arrested in Florida.

Jeffrey David Powell, 36, was located and arrested at a Red Roof Inn in Jacksonville, Florida early Tuesday, according to the Index Journal.

Cody Alcorn of Fox Carolina first reported that three people died in the shooting that occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Greenwood County Coronerr’s office told the Index Journal that the following individuals were killed in the shooting:

56-year-old Randy Grant Perkins

30-year-old Megan Lee Gale Dinkins

10-year-old Shey Nicole Dinkins

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office thanked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the United States Marshall Service for their assistance in the manhunt Monday.

#BREAKING: I’m told manhunt underway after multiple people shot in Greenwood County. I’m told a child is among the victims. Sources tell me there are fatalities. This is off Hwy 25 on Heddy Road. pic.twitter.com/cEl318SKZE — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 2, 2021

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is active and the motive of the shooting is not known at this time.

Powell’s status was upgraded from a person of interest to a suspect in the shooting Monday evening.

This story will be updated.

