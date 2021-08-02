Police Search For Person Of Interest After Multiple People Shot In Greenwood County

Officials at the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest after multiple people were shot on Heddy Road Monday afternoon.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching forJeffrey David Powell, who is 6’02” and weighs around 260 pounds. He has a large neck tattoo (shown in the photo).

Cody Alcorn of Fox Carolina first reported that three people died in the shooting at occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday.

If you see Powell or know his location, call 911 or 864-942-8632.

Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC or ti[email protected]

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) crime scene unit has been requested at the scene.

#BREAKING: I’m told manhunt underway after multiple people shot in Greenwood County. I’m told a child is among the victims. Sources tell me there are fatalities. This is off Hwy 25 on Heddy Road. pic.twitter.com/cEl318SKZE — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 2, 2021

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is active and the motive of the shooting is not known at this time.

Here is another look at the person of interest…

This story will be updated.

