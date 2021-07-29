Letter: Midlands Group Seeking Statewide Input On Domestic Violence Solutions

Dear Editor,

We are moving in a new direction in South Carolina with many new voices and stances.

As a community, we need to take an active role in combating domestic violence and the trauma that it causes, and taking claims of domestic violence seriously and not looking the other way. We are one – the voice for the voiceless and strength for the weak.

Pinehurst Community Action has started a new initiative regarding combating domestic violence and its root causes and bringing healing through nature for the trauma of domestic violence. I am reaching out to you to begin a conversation about how we as community can take domestic violence seriously and bring us up to the national level of awareness and solutions.

In solidarity,

April Jones

[email protected]

Pinehurst Community Action

FROM THE EDITOR …

April,

Thank you so much for thinking of me and my news outlet as you advance this important conversation. I look forward to seeing what your organization comes up with in terms of both perspectives and policy recommendations. More importantly, I hope you will always avail yourself of our microphone whenever you wish to address any issue.

The most important function any news outlet can play is to host a free exchange of ideas … and I am grateful that you chose our news outlet to share your ideas.

Keep ’em coming!

Take care,

