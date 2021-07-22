‘Fake Uber’ Murder Trial: Mound Of Evidence Found At Home Of Accused Killer’s Ex-Girlfriend

On the third day of the “Fake Uber” murder trial, a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) special agent showed the jury a pile of evidence police found at the accused killer’s ex-girlfriend’s home just days after 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was killed.

The recently revealed evidence raise a big question: What’s the deal with the ex-girlfriend, Maria Howard?

Maria Howard, former girlfriend of Nathaniel David Rowland, not been charged in the kidnapping and killing of Josephson, who was last seen getting into a vehicle he thought was her Uber ride around 2 a.m March 29, 2019 in the Five Points area of Columbia, S.C.

Rowland was charged with kidnapping and murder on March 30, 2019. When police pulled Rowland over, they found blood all over his car, which matched the description of the vehicle that Josephson was last seen getting into before she was killed.

On Thursday, the SLED special agent, showed the jury a mound of items forensically connected to the murder that were found at Howard’s home on April 3.

According to the special agent’s testimony, SLED agents found the following items inside a trashcan outside of Howard’s home:

a sheet with suspected blood on it.

a napkin with suspected blood on it.

a white grocery bag with suspected blood on it

a yellow grocery bag with a towel inside with suspected blood on it.

a white grocery back with blue vinyl gloves and paper towels with suspected blood.

a multi-tool with suspected blood and hair on it.

a khaki shirt with suspected blood on it.

a duct-tape role with suspected blood on it.

a white grocery bag with cleaning supplies inside.

dark colored pants.

dark colored Nike sweatshirt.

two bank receipts.

When SLED agents searched the upstairs of Howard’s home in Columbia, South Carolina, detectives found a pillow case on her bed with suspected blood on it. In her closet, SLED agents found a child’s shoe with suspected blood on the sole.

Yesterday, Maria Howard gave an explosive testimony and wound up planting seeds of doubt in the state’s narrative.

Maria Howard testified that she was only dating Rowland for a few weeks before the murder. She described their relationship as casual. She did not say that he was living at her house, but said she gave him a key on the day after the murder.

So why was all of this evidence in the case found in her home five days after the murder?

The presentation of evidence collected at Howard’s home certainly didn’t absolve Rowland from the murder, but it raises suspicions about whether Howard could have been involved in the crime.

On Wednesday, Howard flip-flopped her story between the prosecution and the defense when she was asked what her and Rowland were doing in the early mornings hours of March 29, 2019.

At first, she said her and Rowland were watching TV that night in her living room, then she said that they were watching TV on her iPad in bed.

Howard also changed her statement when she spoke to police, according to her testimony. She initially told the investigator that she would have never put her daughter in the car if she knew there was blood in in. Later, she changed her story and said she noticed the blood in the car several hours before she put her daughter in the car.

Maria Howard claimed that she saw Rowland cleaning his car — and a bladed weapon — on the day after Samantha was killed, but said she never went to police about it because she was tired at the time.

While some evidence presented so far raises questions about Howard’s possible involvement, multiple witnesses also presented evidence against Rowland.

Multiple law enforcement officials testified that they found suspected blood all over Rowland’s vehicle — on the door, on the ceiling, on the seats, and even in the seatbelt holder.

Police found Samantha’s cell phone in Rowland’s vehicle. On Wednesday, a cell phone store owner identified Rowland as the person who tried to sell him Samantha’s phone that morning.

The prosecution also said that cell phone evidence tracked Rowland’s and Josephson’s phones in the same locations, including where the body was located.

The SLED agent said she swabbed Rowland’s shoes when he was arrested and found suspected blood on them. She said that Rowland did not have scratch marks anywhere on his body.

Defense attorney previously claimed Ashley Goode claimed in her opening statement that Rowland’s DNA was not found on Josephson’s body.

She said SLED agents processed Josephson’s body for DNA — and found someone else’s DNA.

Samantha Josephson was stabbed more than 100 times with a “bladed weapon,” according to the prosecution. Her body was found by turkey hunters approximately forty feet off of Black Bottom Road in New Zion — which is roughly an hour-and-a-half drive from downtown Columbia, S.C — less than two miles from her accused killer’s home.

As of Thursday afternoon, the prosecution was still calling witnesses to the stand.

Stay tuned for the latest updates in the case…

