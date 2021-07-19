Midlands Daycare Worker Arrested After Assaulting Children In Her Care, Police Say

A Lexington, South Carolina daycare worker was arrested after she allegedly assaulted children in her care, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Breanna Audette, 23, was charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. She was arrested on July 15 and given a $14,000 bond, which she already posted.

On July 12, Lexington Police began an investigation at Harvest Daycare on Whiteford Way in Lexington, South Carolina.

Police said they saw security footage of Audette assaulting “several children by grabbing them aggressivley by the arm, neck and face.”

In one incident, Audette pushed a child to the ground, according to police.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) and the Lexington Police Department are still investigating Harvest Daycare.

Police say that Harvest Daycare administrators have cooperated during the investigation.

The Lexington daycare incident was one of several disturbing incidents recently reported at South Carolina daycares.

On Monday, a child died at a Greenville County daycare, according to Fox Carolina.

Earlier this year, two Lowcountry parents claim their 10-month-old daughter was assaulted by a Charleston, South Carolina daycare worker.

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****

The parents filed the personal injury lawsuit against Cadence Academy Preschool and former daycare worker Sandra Meabon on Feb. 24 in Charleston County.

According to SCDSS Office of Child Fatalities, more than 25 S.C. children die every year due to maltreatment by a caregiver.

In 2020, 27 children in South Carolina died due to maltreatment, and six children died because of abuse.

Unlawful conduct toward a child is a felony in South Carolina that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

To report child abuse in South Carolina, please call 1-888-CARE-4-US or use this online portal.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



Banner via: Getty Images