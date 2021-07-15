South Carolina Detention Center Officer Arrested After Tasing Man In Handcuffs, SLED Says

A former Darlington County detention center employee was arrested after she allegedly tased a man while he was in handcuffs, according to the the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Lejean Detrail Davis, 44, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office.

According to arrest warrants supported by video evidence, Davis was working as an officer at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on June 2 when she tased a man who was in handcuffs.

The man was not threatening her at the time he was tased, according to SLED. He was injured from the tasing.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the SLED the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center where she previously worked.

Davis’ case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Third degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor offense that carries a punishment of up to 30 days and jail and or a $500 fine.

For the misconduct in office charge, Davis could face up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



Banner via: Getty Images