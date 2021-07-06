Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Lowcountry Coast As Elsa Moves Closer To SC

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Lowcountry coast as Elsa makes its way closer to South Carolina.

As of 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Elsa was spinning about 215 miles south of Tampa, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Elsa is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to gain strength slowly while tracking generally northward over the Gulf of Mexico and will be a strong tropical storm or perhaps a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the Florida Big Bend,” Frank Strait of South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said in a Tuesday morning update.

Elsa is then expected to turn northeast, gain speed and weaken into a tropical depression by the time it makes it to South Carolina Wednesday night, according to the NHC.

According to SCDNR, Elsa is still expected to bring “significant impacts” to South Carolina. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the SC coast south of the South Santee river — which includes Hilton Head, Beaufort, Charleston and Mount Pleasant.

“There is a chance that Elsa remains strong enough to generate tropical storm-force winds in this area as early as Wednesday evening,” Strait said.

The Lowcountry is expected see the most rain with 3-5 inches possible for some areas, according to the National Weather Service – Charleston.

The Pee Dee, Midlands and Central Savannah River Area should see about 2-4 inches of rain, according to SCDNR.

Forecasters are concerned about the potential for flash flooding along the Lowcountry coast.

“The potential is there for a 1-2 foot storm surge along our coast as well; this combined with heavy rainfall may result in locally serious coastal flooding,” Strait said in his morning update.

The Midlands is expected to get between 2-4 inches, with the highest amounts in the Orangeburg area. Columbias should see between 1.5-2 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service – Columbia.

The storm’s track in South Carolina appears to be close to the I-95 corridor.

There is also a chance of isolated tornadoes from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, according to SCDNR.

The good news is that Elsa should be out of South Carolina by Thursday afternoon, according to forecasters.

“We expect Elsa to be trucking along and moving out of South Carolina during the midday hours of Thursday, so conditions improve quickly through this time,” Strait said. “Our typical July heat and humidity resumes Friday through the weekend with highs in the low to middle 90s and isolated pop-up afternoon thunderstorms each day.”

Here is the latest forecast for Charleston, South Carolina…

Here is the latest forecast for Columbia, South Carolina…

