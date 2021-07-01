Spartanburg Shooting: One Officer And Two City Employees Shot, Reports Say

At least one law enforcement officer and two city employees were shot in the City of Spartanburg Thursday, Cody Alcorn of Fox Carolina first reported.

Alcorn said that a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees were shot in the incident.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina Thursday afternoon, WYFF reported.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told WYFF that the deputy was alive and “okay.”

Acorn tweeted that one person was shot on Cleveland Park Drive in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon and police chased the suspect before the “officer down” call came in.

There was a standoff between law enforcement and the suspect, according to Fox Carolina.

Sheriff Chuck Wright says .@spartanburgpd Major Littlejohn put himself in harms way to get his deputy out after shot and to the hospital. Littlejohn is also PIO for SPD. Sheriff says the Captain tore bannister down to protect his deputy. — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) July 1, 2021

A Spartanburg Water spokesperson told WYFF that the employees were working on a sewer main when a man walked up to them and then opened fire.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) SWAT team has been dispatched to the scene.

South Carolina has seen an uptick of police shootings in the last two weeks.

The incident was the fifth officer involved shooting in South Carolina in the last two weeks. It was the 23nd police shooting in the state this year.

South Carolina saw a record-tying 49 officer-involved shootings in 2020, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division. That matches the mark set in 2017 – and continues a troubling escalation of this metric.

