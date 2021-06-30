Armed Man Killed In South Carolina Officer-Involved Shooting, SLED Says

An armed man was killed during an incident involving Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies this afternoon, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials.

Calhoun County deputies were serving a search warrant at the time of the confrontation when shots were fired, according to SLED.

“The suspect was shot and killed during the incident,” a SLED news release said.

According to SLED, no one else was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office has released very few details in the incident.

SLED is investigating the shooting.

It is standard procedure for SLED to investigate any shooting incident involving law enforcement.

During the investigation, SLED officers interview all potential witnesses, collect relevant evidence, and test evidence for forensics.

The incident was the fourth officer involved shooting in South Carolina in the last two weeks. It was the 22nd police shooting in the state this year.

South Carolina saw a record-tying 49 officer-involved shootings in 2020, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division. That matches the mark set in 2017 – and continues a troubling escalation of this metric.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



Banner via: Getty Images