South Carolina Sheriff’s Son Is Back Behind Bars

The son of Darlington county, South Carolina sheriff James Hudson Jr. is back behind bars, according to detention center records obtained by this news outlet. On Tuesday morning, 28-year-old Jordan Andrew Hudson was incarcerated at the Darlington county detention center.

Hudson was booked at the facility – which is run by his father – at 11:35 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 27, 2021. On Tuesday afternoon, he was reportedly transferred to the detention center in nearby Dillon county.

No charges related to Hudson’s arrest were posted to the Darlington county detention center website – nor were there any new charges against Hudson listed on the S.C. fourth judicial circuit’s public index.

(Click to view)

(Via: Darlington County Detention Center)

Hold up … new charges?

That’s right … regular readers of this news outlet will recall Hudson was arrested last summer and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying one of the warrants for Hudson’s arrest, he was accused of “knowingly and willfully” shooting an unnamed victim “in the back, with the intent of killing him.”

This incident allegedly occurred “during an altercation” in Hartsville, S.C. at around 5:40 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Why was Hudson set free on bond given the seriousness of this charge? Good question …

According to his father, he landed back behind bars because he failed to abide by the conditions of his bond.

“The sheriff himself being a strong advocate of bond stipulations and conditions, felt that Jordan Hudson was not abiding by his conditions of bond as he should, which resulted in sheriff Hudson himself initiating the revocation of his bond,” a statement from the Darlington county sheriff’s office noted.

At the time of his 2020 arrest, Hudson’s father was the newly minted Democratic nominee for sheriff of Darlington county – a rural, impoverished region of the Palmetto Pee Dee that is home to an estimated 66,000 people.

Given the obvious conflict of interest, former Darlington county sheriff Tony Chavis referred Hudson’s 2020 attempted murder case to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for investigation. The pending charges against him are being prosecuted by the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

Despite the charges against his son, James Hudson – a Democrat – narrowly defeated Republican Michael August last November to win a four-year term as sheriff of Darlington county. His tenure has not been without controversy, however.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass player and a dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including the above-pictured Washington Senators’ lid).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



Banner via: Getty Images

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY … SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****