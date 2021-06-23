Murdaugh Murders: FITSNews’ Mandy Matney Launches Podcast

Today, we are proud to announce the launch of our new podcast “The Murdaugh Murders,” which is created by me, Mandy Matney, and produced by my fiancé David Moses.

I have been reporting on the Murdaugh family for the better part of the last two years — ever since the horrific 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

In fact, I have my job now at FITSNews partly because of my work in the aftermath of the boat crash (I’ll share those details another time).

It’s an all-consuming story that has changed me as a journalist.

There are few people who know the ins and outs of this story like I do.

Reporting on this story is tough.

You don’t know who to trust.

You don’t know who you can talk to.

And a lot of times, the rumors are just as crazy as the truth.

The Murdaugh story is complex and twisted — it isn’t something national media can just parachute in on and get right.

I want readers to hear this story through my own words in my own voice.

Getting this story right matters to me.

Finding answers to these murders and mysterious deaths matters to me.

Being a voice for those who can’t speak for themselves — that matters to me.

This podcast was a long time coming — and I couldn’t have done it without my fiancé David, who spent hours with me recording, editing and producing this podcast at our kitchen table and encouraging me to finally do this.

I could not have done this without him.

In the first episode “South Carolina’s Chappaquiddick,” I explain the deep, complicated history with the Murdaugh family, the ties to other mysterious deaths, and why this is a murder investigation like no other.

We plan on launching new episodes every 1-2 weeks, depending on where the investigation goes.

To listen to the podcast and subscribe (for free), visit:

Murdaugh Murders on Spotify

Murdaugh Murders on Apple Music

We will also post episodes on our YouTube Channel.

Click below for the full first episode of the Murdaugh Murders podcast.

Of course, for the latest updates in the case, keep checking back with us at FITSNews.com.

Thank you for listening.

