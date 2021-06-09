Murdaugh Murders: Beaufort County Bridge Jumper NOT Related To The Beach Family

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the person who jumped off the Broad River bridge in Beaufort County, South Carolina Tuesday was not at all related to the double homicide of two members a powerful South Carolina family.

Yesterday, FITSNews founding editor Will Folks first reported that 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh of Hampton, S.C. and his mother, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh were murdered on their Colleton County property Monday evening.

At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh stood accused of multiple felony charges in connection with a tragic February 2019 boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Yesterday, a post on Gamecock Central erroneously spread a rumor that Beach’s mother “was the lady who jumped off the Broad River Bridge.” This statement is entirely false.

FITSNews confirmed with both the Beach family and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that the bridge jumper yesterday at the Broad River bridge had no ties to the double homicide or the 2019 boat crash.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office did assist with helping a woman who jumped off the Broad River bridge around 9:30 a.m. yesterday.

She survived, and was rescued by kayakers, according to Maj. Bob Bromage.

Sheriff’s Office officials then took the woman in for evaluation

It appears that people lied and made up a false rumor to connect the two stories. We heard this rumor from dozens of people in different South Carolina circles yesterday and this morning, which was deeply concerning.

The Beach family did issue a statement yesterday (below) on the double homicide.

“The Beach family extends its deepest and warmest sympathies to the Murdaugh family during this terrible time,” the statement noted. “Having suffered the devastating loss of their own daughter, the family prays that the Murdaughs can find some level of peace from this tragic loss. They would like the family and the community to know that their thoughts and continued prayers are with the Murdaughs. It is their most sincere hope that someone will come forward and cooperate with authorities so that the perpetrator of these senseless crimes can be brought to justice.”

FITSNews will continue to report on the facts of the double homicide and we will denounce any unconfirmed rumors as the investigation continues. As rumors fly in this high-profile case, it’s important not to spread misinformation.

