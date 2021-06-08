Mallory Beach’s Family Issues Statement On Murdaugh Family Double Homicide

The family of Mallory Beach – the 19-year-old Hampton, South Carolina woman who lost her life in a violent boat crash in February 2019 – has issued a statement responding to the brutal double homicide that killed 21-year-old Paul Murdaugh and his mother on Monday evening.

At the time of his murder, Murdaugh – also of Hampton, S.C. – was facing a trio of felony boating under the influence charges in connection with the crash that killed Beach. He had pleaded not guilty to those charges, and was awaiting his day in court.

“The Beach family extends its deepest and warmest sympathies to the Murdaugh family during this terrible time,” the statement noted. “Having suffered the devastating loss of their own daughter, the family prays that the Murdaughs can find some level of peace from this tragic loss. They would like the family and the community to know that their thoughts and continued prayers are with the Murdaughs. It is their most sincere hope that someone will come forward and cooperate with authorities so that the perpetrator of these senseless crimes can be brought to justice.”

The statement was released by the Beach’s family attorney, Mark B. Tinsley of Allendale, S.C.

Here is the original version my news outlet was provided …

(Via: Mark B. Tinsley)

Very classy …

As I tweeted earlier today, I join the Beach family in extending prayers to the Murdaughs.

“(Members of) the Murdaugh family have made a lot of enemies over the years, many of them deservedly so, but anyone rejoicing over what happened last night has a serious problem,” I noted in a follow-up tweet. “We should be praying for them. I have tried to be factual and respectful in covering this.”

Developing …

*****

