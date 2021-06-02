SC Parent Sues School District After Elementary Student Forced To Clean Restroom, Lawsuit Says

A Lexington County, South Carolina mother is suing her son’s school district over a policy that allegedly forced elementary students to clean restrooms.

The mother filed the lawsuit against Lexington County School District One and Meadow Glen teachers Amanda Storch and Deni Titcomb on May 27.

According to the lawsuit, the woman’s son “John Doe” was one of Storch’s students in the 2019 school year at Meadow Glen in Lexington, SC. Titcomb was across the hall from Storch and would occasionally watch her class.

“Meadow Glen employees created and implemented a cleaning policy that forced elementary aged students

to clean restrooms,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit claims that Meadow Glen teachers subjected John Doe “to harmful conditions by forcing him to clean the restroom,” the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, John was not given any protective equipment and he was exposed “to risks of serious harm and injury.”

“The cleaning of a class restroom exposes one to harmful biological hazards and a heightened risk of contracting various diseases,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit claims that teachers/ Lexington One officials “singled out” John Doe and his mother on other occasions throughout the school year. It mentions that John Doe was one of the only black children in the classroom, but it didn’t mention racial bias as a claim.

John Doe “suffered emotional injuries” by cleaning the restroom and “has been embarrassed in front of his peers and now experiences great anxiety towards attending school,” the lawsuit said.

He is now “terrified to return to Meadow Glenn as a result of being targeted on multiple occasions,” the lawsuit said.

The Lexington County mother is suing for negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

This is the second time Lexington One has been sued in the last four months. In February, parents sued the district for negligence after she was allegedly diagnosed with PTSD from trauma endured due to bullying by a “gang” of students at school.

Sumter attorney Marcus J. Brown is representing the Lexington County mother in the lawsuit.

Mandy Matney is the news director at FITSNews. She’s an award-winning journalist from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina before making the switch to FITS. She currently lives on Hilton Head Island where she enjoys beach life. Want to contact Mandy? Send your story ideas, comments, suggestions and tips to [email protected].

