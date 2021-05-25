SC Man Used Public Funds To Buy Himself $650 Truck Lift, $250 Sunglasses & Other Items, Feds Say

A former federal government employee accused of stealing tax dollars to purchase personal items has been indicted for fraud, according to South Carolina Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart.

Jonathan Kent Owens, of North Augusta, South Carolina, is charged with five counts of mail fraud, one count of government property theft, and one count of government funds theft.

Owens, 39, was an IT manager at the Federal Correction Institution in Edgefield, South Carolina from 2014 to 2019.

Owens “reported and disguised the purchases of over $21,000 worth of certain items to appear as legitimate purchases for FCI Edgefield that were not,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to the indictment, Owens purchased the following items for himself using public funds:

$129.95 Korkers wading boots

$253.90 Costa Del Mar sunglasses

$79.95 Men’s Sperry shoes

$649.95 Rough Country truck suspension lift kit

$64.95 Northface jacket

Owens is also accused of falsifying his work hours to get around 120 extra overtime hours that he never worked.

According to OpenPayRolls.com, Owens made a salary between $69,000 and $79,400 while he worked for the federal prison system.

Owens faces 25 years in federal prison for the charges and a fine of $250,000.

The Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General investigated the case, which will be prosecuted by the Assistant United States Attorney Winston Marosek.

Owens is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on June 3, according to federal court records.

