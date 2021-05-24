South Carolina Man Shot And Killed His Mother And Younger Brother, Police Say

A Williston, South Carolina man was arrested in the double homicide of his mother and brother, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Brandon Antonio Williams, 28, was charged with two counts of murder murders of his mother Barbara A. Williams, and brother Jerome D. Williams, 26, on Friday, May 21.

According to the affidavit, police found Barbara and Jerome Williams with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the floor of their home on Harlford Street in Williston, South Carolina Friday. They both died at the scene.

Brandon Williams told police that he was in the residence around the same time shots were fired.

“Interviews of a witness to the shooting established that shortly after shots were fired, Brandon Williams was the only person in the residence who was not deceased,” the affidavit said.

Brandon Williams also admitted to owning two of the three handguns found at the scene, according to police.

Brandon Williams “willfully and with malice” killed his mother and brother, according to arrest warrants.

Brandon and Jerome’s father, Deacon Jerome Williams, recently passed away in March, according to his obituary.

According to online court records, Brandon Williams was arrested on Friday.

Brandon Williams doesn’t appear to have an extensive criminal background. His last run-in with the law before this incident was in 2013 when he pleaded guilty to a drug charge and had to pay a fine, according to court records.

Williams was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center. He was not given bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court for his first appearance on July 19.

The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case, which was investigated by SLED at the request of the Williston Police Department.

Williston is a small town in Barnwell County with a population of around 3,100.

