SC Man Who Kidnapped Girl From Bus Stop Charged With Child Sex Crime, Police Say

A Florence, South Carolina man was arrested this week after he allegedly kidnapped a girl at a bus stop and performed a sex act on himself in front of her before dropping her off at school in Sumter, according to Sumter Police.

Marquis Latrell Abrams, 37, is charged with three counts of indecent exposure, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, one count of second-degree assault and battery, and one count of kidnapping.

On Wednesday morning, Abrams allegedly targeted young girls at two separate bus stops and exposed himself, according Sumter Police.

“He then went to another bus stop where he approached a girl, convinced her that he was a friend of her mom and offered her a ride to school,” police said. “During the ride, the suspect performed a sex act on himself before dropping her off at the school.”

He was arrested on Wednesday.

Sumter Police said that the bus stop incidents on Wednesday appear to be isolated, but told the public to be cautious.

“Parents and guardians are asked to remind youngsters and teens to avoid interacting with strangers and to notify law enforcement or a responsible adult immediately of any unusual activity or inappropriate behavior,” Sumter Police said.

Abrams has been charged in several other recent crimes in Florence County, including:

2nd degree domestic violence on Feb.12 (posted $10,000 surety bond and released Feb. 12)

surety bond and released Feb. 12) 3rd degree assault and battery on Oct. 11, 2020 (posted $ 1,090 chase bond and released Oct. 12)

chase bond and released Oct. 12) 2nd degree domestic violence on Oct. 11, 2020 (posted $5,000 cash bond and released Oct. 12)

Abrams lives on Madeira Lane in Florence, South Carolina.

He was not listed as a sex offender prior to the this incident.

According to the Sumter County jail log, he was still awaiting bond Friday morning.

Abrams’ next court date is July 9. He faces up to three years in prison for each indecent exposure charge, up to 30 years for the kidnapping charge, and 10 years for the criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge.

The Sumter Police Department is investigating the case. Anyone with more information on the case should contact Sumter Police at 803-436-2700.

