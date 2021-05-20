SC Henry McMaster Struggling To Find SC Commerce Department Leader Governor moving to “Plan D.” Share Tweet Published 43 mins ago on May 20, 2021 By FITSNews South Carolina governor Henry McMaster is encountering difficulty when it comes to locating a topSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content. Related Topics:Bobby HittFeaturedHenry McMasterJoseph Von NessenNikki HaleyRebecca GunnlaugssonS.C. Department of Commerce Don't Miss 16-Year-Old In SC Detention Center Attempted Suicide To Expose Abuse At SCDJJ You may like Duke Energy Presses The Panic Button John Warren Pops SC ‘Republican’ Lawmakers For Blowing Surplus On Political Pork, Not Tax Cuts Columnist Blasts Nikki Haley For Acting ‘In Service Of White Fragility’ South Carolina Senate Leader Promises Vote On Medical Marijuana … In 2022 Jamal Sutherland Fallout: All Quiet In Charleston, South Carolina … For Now South Carolina’s ‘Juvenile Justice’ Problems Persist Comments