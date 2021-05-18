Armed And Dangerous SC Man Who Shot At Officers During Chase Wanted For Attempted Murder, Police Say

Police in Richburg, South Carolina are searching for an armed and dangerous man who shot at law enforcement officers Monday and fled the scene, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Donnet Terry is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, according to Chester County officials. He was most recently sighted by Britt Lane and Ligon Road in Richburg, SC around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Around noon on Tuesday, Terry was spotted in the area of Sloan Road and Highway 9 in Richburg, South Carolina — close to Lewisville High School.

“He is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” Chester County Sheriff’s Office officials said. “Any residents in the area need to lock their doors and stay inside.”

Lewisville schools held classes online Tuesday due to the safety threat, according to the Chester County School District.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, Chester County sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over Terry’s vehicle near Bojangles in Richburg.

“The driver proceeded to evade law enforcement and led deputies on lengthy chase during which gunfire was exchanged,” the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said. “Multiple law enforcement vehicles were struck by the subject’s gunfire.”

During the chase, Terry crashed his vehicle and fled from the scene into a wooded area, according to police.

A female passenger in Terry’s vehicle was taken into custody, according to SLED.

One deputy suffered minor injuries from the incident, according to SLED.

Throughout the night, law enforcement officials from York, Chester and Lancaster County sheriff’s offices, SLED, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol searched the area around Lewisville High School.

“Residents are asked to lock their doors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity in their area,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Terry was arrested in May of last year for first-degree domestic violence in Chester County. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released in August.

SLED will investigate the officer-involved shooting in Chester County, which was the 15th police shooting in South Carolina this year.

This is the second officer-involved shooting involving the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

In January, Tre-Kedrian Tyquan White, fired shots at deputies and fled the scene, leading police on a chase into Chester County, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase went on for more than 40 miles.

South Carolina saw a record-tying 49 officer-involved shootings in 2020, according to SLED. That matches the mark set in 2017 – and continues a troubling escalation of this metric.

Last year, Chester County had one officer-involved shooting in November, when shots were fired during a confrontation on High Tower Road in Fort Lawn. There were no injuries in that incident.

