MAGA Lawsuit: SCGOP Wins

A South Carolina circuit court judge rejected a challenge to the state’s Republican party (SCGOP) this week, deciding against a group of plaintiffs who asserted that the party’s attempt to hold a “hybrid” state convention violated party rules and – by extension – state law and the constitution.

The so-called “MAGA Lawsuit” – filed by supporters of famed First Amendment lawyer Lin Wood – sought to compel the SCGOP and its incumbent chairman Drew McKissick (who is being challenged by Wood) to follow their rules and hold an in-person convention this Saturday (May 15, 2021) in Columbia, S.C.

S.C. circuit court judge Perry Gravely didn’t even take the matter under advisement, ruling from the bench that the motion was “respectfully” denied – in large part because he did not believe the plaintiffs had demonstrated how they were “irreparably harmed” by the party’s decision to host a hybrid convention.

And so barring an emergency appeal, the hybrid convention is now on …

Late last month, party leaders voted not to hold a statewide in-person convention – ostensibly due to lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than gathering together in one location (as party rules dictate), county parties will instead host in-person “caucuses” at the local level. At these caucuses, delegates will cast their votes for party chairman (and three supporting statewide party offices) via paper ballot. These paper ballots will then be reported to the SCGOP “credentials committee” in Columbia, S.C. – which will tabulate and release the final results of the elections.

Wood and his backers have suggested this “hybrid” model is ripe for potential fraud – and have demanded the party meet in one location and vote for party offices using paper ballots.

While I believe Wood is not entirely tethered to reality in many instances, I concurred with this assessment.

A total of 870 delegates will vote next month to determine the next SCGOP party chairman. To win, a candidate needs to capture 436 of these delegates (assuming all delegates turn in ballots in a two-person race).

That ruling is a victory for McKissick and the SCGOP, although as I noted in a previous piece it could play into the hands of Wood and his supporters, who have coalesced under the banner mySCGOP.com.

The lawsuit (.pdf) was submitted last week by attorney Lauren Martel of Bluffton, S.C. on behalf of Republican activists Pressley Stutts, Walter Horin and Cole Kazmarski.

Kazmaraski spoke to me after the ruling, expressing her disappointment in Gravely’s decision. According to the SCGOP executive committeewoman from Laurens county, the court failed to properly consider the matter.

“Unfortunately, justice is not readily available in South Carolina,” Kazmarski (above) told me. “However, we were able to shed light on the fact that the SCGOP is not following their own rules and the rule of law. I will continue to fight for the delegates of Laurens County because that’s what they elected me to do.”

Party officials were pleased with the outcome of the hearing.

“Considering two out of the three plaintiffs participated in a fully virtual convention process last year, one of whom even ran for national delegate – without complaint – it’s not surprising the judge denied their motion for injunction,” one SCGOP official told me.

This is a developing story … check back for updates.

