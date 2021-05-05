SC Police Officer Arrested And On Unpaid Leave After Allegedly Groping A Woman At Work

A Belton, South Carolina police officer previously known for saving a choking baby has been arrested after he was accused of groping a woman while at work.

Derrall Blake Foster, 33, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to arrest warrants, Foster slapped a woman’s butt and groped her breasts on numerous occasions between Oct. 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020 while he was on duty and after he was told to stop. He also sent the woman inappropriate text messages.

The alleged victim was a woman Foster worked with, according to a statement Belton Police Chief Robert Young sent to WSPA.

Foster was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

The Belton Police requested that SLED conduct an independent third-party investigation of the incident after the victim filed a complaint.

Foster’s case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Foster had been working as a Belton police officer for two years. In 2019, he was proclaimed a hero after viral video showed him saving a choking baby.

He was booked at the Anderson County Detention Center Wednesday.

He faces up to three years in prison for the assault charge.

