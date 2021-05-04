One Man Injured In Shooting At Five Points In Downtown Columbia

Columbia, South Carolina police say that one man was injured in a shooting downtown early Tuesday evening.

The man was shot in the 2000 block of Greene Street in the Five Points area of downtown Columbia around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

“We are also reviewing surveillance video to learn more about what happened,” Columbia Police tweeted.

At 5:30 p.m., Columbia Police said that they were gathering information on the suspect/ or suspects. Detectives and a K9 team were investigating the scene.

Multiple people on Twitter said that Pita Pit and at least one other building in Five Points were damaged by bullet holes.

Here are a couple photos from the scene at Five Points…

Shooting in Five Points near Publick House. Sounded like about 20 bullets shot. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, leaving his red Air Jordan in the road. Shooters ran towards Food Lion. The window at the Born Again tattoo place caught a stray bullet. pic.twitter.com/30d9eD7Gc6 — Kyle Lacio (@KyleLacio) May 4, 2021

The scene in Five Points (Columbia, S.C.) following a shooting this afternoon … pic.twitter.com/0zAUTWoeSW — FITSNews (@fitsnews) May 4, 2021

A heavy police presence in five points. We are working to figure out what is happening. @wachfox pic.twitter.com/9tFZuk05rh — Kelsey (@KelsSanchez) May 4, 2021

#ColumbiaPDSC officers have confirmed that a male has been injured as a result of the shooting incident on Greene Street. At this time, his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We are also reviewing surveillance video to learn more about what happened. pic.twitter.com/QaDdSlnz1n — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 4, 2021

The shooting occurred in the same block where a man broke into a woman’s apartment last week and sexually assaulted her. On Tuesday evening, police arrested the suspect in that case.

Update: Sexual assault suspect Robert Drayton is in #ColumbiaPDSC custody. Charges-1st degree criminal sexual conduct, assault & battery, kidnapping & burglary. He was arrested by @ColumbiaPDSC officers, @rcsd & local @USMarshalsHQ Task Force members at approximately 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/jBgI18ZQl4 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 4, 2021

Police did not say if the two incidents were related.

This story will be updated.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

