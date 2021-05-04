Letter: Are South Carolina Voting Machines Secure?

Dear Editor,

I’m a South Carolina native who decided to volunteer to work the polls in the November 2020 election. I worked the Tirzah location in York County, S.C. I’ve written to the state elections commission with my concerns about what I saw but can’t get a response. I’m thinking maybe an official news outlet can do better than me.

When we showed up to the polls that morning, we had gotten all new polling software and hardware. It was not the software we had trained on (a locally stored poll book) and it was rushed in at the very last minute. We were given no explanation for the last minute change – so that was the first “red flag.”

After we had been checking people in for a couple of hours, a man I did not know shows up and says he can’t see what we are doing. He and the clerk go off together while we continue working. I asked what he meant and found out that whomever set up our polling location forgot to turn on the wi-fi so we weren’t “online.” This person was monitoring our activity from a remote location. Once he got us online, my poll book and my co-volunteers’ poll books synced up.

We are led to believe that these machines are not connected to the internet but that is most definitely not the case. At least for the poll books it isn’t because I saw it first hand. That makes me think that if the poll books are connected to the web, then are the scanners also connected?

I believe our voting systems are prone to hacking and corruption. I just want the people of South Carolina to know the truth.

Sincerely,

Stacey Dorsey

York, S.C.

FROM THE EDITOR …

Stacey – Thank you so much for submitting this letter. And more importantly, thank you for taking the time to volunteer. I have reached out to the election commission in the hopes of getting some insight on this situation – and it is my hope you will hear back from them, too.

I agree with you that our systems are vulnerable. Furthermore, I believe there were significant irregularities in the last election which have shaken people’s faith in the very foundations of our representatives democracy.

Hopefully, South Carolina lawmakers will make this issue a priority in future years … because they sure as hell didn’t make it a priority this year.

