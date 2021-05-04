Horry County Active Shooter Suspect Set House On Fire As Police Closed In On Him, Warrants Say

A Horry County, South Carolina man is facing a slew of charges after he assaulted two people and set a home on fire, according to police.

Terry Franklin Brady was charged with second-degree arson, attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of firearms and ammunition, discharging firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon, according to court records.

On Thursday, Horry County Police alerted hundreds of residents of a code red situation involving an active shooter on Fox Hollow Road near Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road outside of Conway, South Carolina.

Horry County Police were called to the scene Thursday afternoon after shots were fired in a residence, WPDE reported. Brady then fled.

Two victims told police that Brady assaulted them held them at gunpoint Thursday before they were able to run away to get help, WPDE reported.

Brady then led police on a manhunt and vehicle pursuit, according to police reports.

During the police chase, Brady wrecked his vehicle and entered a home at 140 Miles Standish Court in Conway according to arrest warrants.

Thankfully, no one was at home at the time he entered. Police did not say if was Brady’s home.

With police surrounding the house, Brady then set the house on fire before he ran to a vehicle in the yard where he barricaded himself.

As Horry County Police were closing in on Brady, they saw smoke coming from the house, according to arrest warrants.

Police then arrested and charged Brady.

After the arrest, officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigated the fire and determined it was intentionally set using open flam and combustible materials.

He was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He has not been given bond and remains behind bars.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

