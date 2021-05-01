3 Dead, Others Injured After Truck Crashes Into Car, Drives Off Hilton Head Bridge

Three people are dead and others are injured after a two-vehicle accident on the bridge between Bluffton, South Carolina and Pinckney Island near Hilton Head Island early Saturday, according to officials.

Beaufort County Coroner David Ott told FITSNews that the following people died in the accident Saturday morning:

Tyler Carroll , 23, of Ridgeland, South Carolina,

, 23, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, Jonathan Green , 27, of Hardeeville, South Carolina,

, 27, of Hardeeville, South Carolina, Jordan Johnson, 21, of Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of the U.S. 278 bridge around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department.

Bromage said that a truck drove off the bridge during the accident and landed in the marsh/water.

According to Ott, Green was driving a sedan that collided with the truck on the bridge. Carroll was driving the pickup truck that lost control and flew off the bridge and Johnson was a passenger in the sedan.

Multiple others were injured in the crash and taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital, according to officials.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded with traffic control and a dive team. Several other agencies including the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Bluffton Fire Department responded to the fatal crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, Highway Patrol officials have not said how exactly the crash occurred.

The scene was cleared around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

This story will be updated.

