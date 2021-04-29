One Teen Arrested, One Wanted For Kidnapping After Missing Columbia 15-Year-Old Found Murdered

The body of a missing Columbia, South Carolina teen was found in Lexington County yesterday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a press conference Thursday morning.

Sanaa Amenhotep, 15, was found in a wooded area off I-20 in the Leesville area of Lexington County on Wednesday evening, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

She had been missing since April 5.

Lott said that Richland County deputies arrested one teen for kidnapping Wednesday and are searching for a man named Traveon Nelson, who is wanted for kidnapping.

Lott did not provide Nelson’s age.

Treveon Nelson

Because Amenhotep’s body was found in Lexington County, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department will handle the murder investigation, Lott said.

“Any additional charges related to the murder will be in Lexington County,” Lott said.

Lott said Sanaa Amenhotep left her Columbia home voluntarily with “an acquaintance” on the night she went missing, but then was kidnapped.

Law enforcement officials believe she was murdered on April 5 — the same night she went missing.

Lott did not say how or if Sanaa knew the two suspects, but said “there is gang-related activity connected to this case.”

An autopsy will be performed tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Fischer said they will not release the cause of death until after the autopsy tomorrow.

This story will be updated.

