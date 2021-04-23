The Lin Wood Circus Is Coming To Horry County, South Carolina

As the battle for the heart and soul of the South Carolina Republican party rages on, famed attorney Lin Wood has scheduled a rally in Horry county on the eve of its local GOP convention.

The 68-year-old conspiracy theorist is hosting a “Win with Lin” rally this evening (April 23, 2021) at Ground Zero – a concert venue located at 904 Chester Street in the heart of downtown Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

“If you truly believe in justice and our Constitution please come with us … and invite every God-loving patriot you can!” an invitation to the rally advised.

Wood, 68, is waging a surprisingly viable challenge against incumbent South Carolina Republican party (SCGOP) chairman Drew McKissick – winning far more delegates in his bid to unseat McKissick than anyone expected. A total of 48 delegates will be up for grabs this weekend in Horry county, by the way.

Wood’s backers have rallied under the banner of MySCGOP.com – a group which is pushing for a “purge” of what it refers to as the “RINO establishment elite” in the Palmetto State. According to its website, MySCGOP.com is comprised of “like-minded patriotic and conservative groups (from) across South Carolina who want to drain the swamp in Columbia.”

In my estimation, Wood has expressed some pretty outlandish views since moving to South Carolina to run against McKissick. During a telephone interview with me earlier this week, he claimed that Interstate 73 (an unnecessary transportation boondoggle my news outlet has consistently opposed) was being pushed by South Carolina “Republican” politicians as a way to facilitate gambling and child sex trafficking in the Palmetto State.

Wood further claimed that backers of casinos on the coast (which my news outlet supports) were secretly engaged in child sex trafficking in Horry county – which he alleged is the focal point of such activity in South Carolina.

I expect Wood to elaborate on these claims at his Horry county rally …

Also, given the intense local GOP drama preceding this weekend’s delegate battle (and frankly dating back several months) I expect to see plenty of fireworks at the county convention …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



Banner: Georgia Public Broadcasting