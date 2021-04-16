Judge Orders House Arrest For SC Foster Father Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Victoria Rose Smith

The Simpsonville, South Carolina foster father accused of killing 3-year-old Victoria ‘Tori’ Rose Smith was granted bond Friday, according to WYFF.

Jerry Austin Robinson, husband of former “Worst Cooks in America” winner Ariel Robinson, appeared before Judge Letitia Verdin Friday morning.

According to WYFF, Verdin set Jerry Austin Robinson’s bond at $150,000, under the conditions that he will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring and he can’t contact anyone under 18.

Jerry and Ariel Robinson are both charged with homicide by child abuse in the January 14 murder of his foster daughter Victoria “Tori” Rose Smith in Simpsonville, South Carolina. The Robinsons were scheduled to adopt Victoria on January 19 — the day they were charged in her murder.

Jerry Robinson’s attorney Lucas Craig Marchant had requested a $50,000 surety bond for his client, according to court records.

In Ariel Robinson’s court hearing in February, assistant solicitor Christy Sustakovitch revealed several bombshells in the case — including the fact that it appeared that Jerry Robinson turned on his wife after they were arrested in Victoria’s murder.

Jerry Austin Robinson, 34, told authorities he had never hurt Tori, according to Sustakovitch. He said Ariel Robinson beat the 3-year-old with a belt, paddle, and other objects.

Ariel Robinson’s husband said he was outside when the beating occurred on January 14, but when he came inside and saw Tori’s body, he looked at his wife and said “you’ve gone too far.”

Jerry Robinson said that they bathed Tori in epsom salts and he went to the store to get medicine for the bruising around 1 p.m. before he returned and called 911, according to his statement to authorities.

Jerry Robinson placed the chilling 911 call around 2 p.m. on January 14. He said his daughter drank a lot of water and they were trying to do CPR on her.

