Columbia Teacher Gets Educator License Revoked After Pleading Guilty To Child Porn Charge

A Columbia, South Carolina middle school teacher — who claimed he was hacked after he sent a link containing child pornography to a coworker in 2017 — recently pleaded guilty to a child exploitation charge.

Sean Timothy Maly, a former science teacher at Summit Parkway Middle School in Richland County School District Two, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal exploitation of a minor in January, according to South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) documents.

On April 13, the State Board reviewed Maly’s case and voted to permanently revoke his educator license, which prevents him from ever teaching again in South Carolina.

In May 2017, Mally sent another teacher a link to a Tumblr account that showed child pornography, WIS reported.

According to the incident report, Maly claimed he was hacked and told the other teacher he should delete that email, WIS reported. He told her that she took care of it and she didn’t need to contact anyone, the report said.

The teacher reported the incident to authorities, who then investigated the incidentI During the investigation, police found child pornography on Maly’s school computer, according to SCDE. Maly was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

As a part of his plea deal, Maly was sentenced to two years probation and was placed on the South Carolina sex offender registry.

After Maly’s guilty plea in January, the state board reviewed evidence in the case and determined this week that Maly is unfit for the education profession.

“The State Board finds that Sean Timothy Maly engaged in unprofessional conduct, immorality, any conduct involving moral turpitude, and crime against the law of this State or the United States due to the allegations of possession and dissemination of child pornography,” the ruling said.

