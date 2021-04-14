SC Soldier Was Charged This Morning After ‘Disturbing’ Video Shows Assault, Sheriff Says

The white Columbia, South Carolina soldier seen in a viral video harassing a black man in the Summit neighborhood was arrest charged this morning, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a press conference Wednesday.

Sgt. Jonathan Pentland, a Fort Jackson soldier was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery at 8:30 a.m.

Sheriff Lott said it was a “swift response by law enforcement,” but he did not say why the sheriff’s department waited all day to make this announcement. During the time before his 5 p.m. announcement of the charges, protesters gathered in the Summit neighborhood where the assault took place Monday.

Lott said that a mugshot was not yet available for Pentland and he didn’t know when his bond hearing was.

He said the sheriff’s office was aware of the incident on Monday, but the video was a key part of the investigation.

The video, originally posted by Shirell Johnson, shows a white man — unofficially identified as Fort Jackson soldier Sgt. Jonathan Pentland — screaming and shoving an unidentified black man walking in the Columbia neighborhood.

“The only thing he did was be black while walking!!!” Johnson said on Facebook.

The incident apparently happened earlier this week. Johnson said the black man lived close by in the Summit of Columbia, SC and had walked in that neighborhood before.

Last night, the video (below) went viral on Twitter and has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

Twitter, I’m told this super douche lives in The Summit in Columbia, South Carolina. If you recognize him, please DM me — I want to make sure the name I have is accurate before I blast it all over social media. pic.twitter.com/LYAVzL2FaE — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 13, 2021

The video shows two minutes of the confrontation.

In fear for the black man’s safety, a neighbor recorded the incident on video, according to Johnson’s Facebook post.

“What do you think you’re doing here?” Pentland asked.

“Walking,” the black man said.

The neighbors told the black man they had called the police on him.

The white man screamed at the black man several times and got close to his face.

“You’re the aggressor, buddy,” a neighbor, who appears to be the Pentland’s wife, shouted at the black man.

“You’re aggressing on our neighborhood,” the white man told the black man.

The black man then tried to step closer to the woman to speak to her and the white man shoved him. Then the white man started to yell threats.

“I’m about to do something to you, you better start walking right now!” he shouted.

A woman, who is apparently Pentland’s wife, accused the black man of starting trouble with “some random young lady” at the end of the video.

According to Johnson’s Facebook post, the white man smacked the black man’s hand and broke his phone after the video stopped recording.

Johnson said police were called to the scene.

***** GET SOUTH CAROLINA’S LATEST NEWS IN YOUR INBOX … *****

“The officer told us that his supervisor told him that he could only charge the white guy with malicious injury to property and not assault!” Johnson wrote on Facebook.

On Wednesday morning, Richland County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that they are aware of the incident.

“Sheriff Lott will meet with elected officials and reps of various organizations today to discuss the Summit incident. We are aware of the disturbing video and have taken this incident seriously,” RCSD officials tweeted.” After the meeting, more information will be released publicly.”

Several people on Twitter asked why the man wasn’t charged with assault before the video went viral.

“Why you didn’t charge (name of accused man) with assault, if a officer was shoved like that, I’m sure charges would’ve been pressed??” one person tweeted.

The Richland County Sheriff Department will host a press conference about this incident at 5 p.m.

*****

After several people IDed the accused man in the video as a Fort Jackson soldier, Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said officials at the military base are investigating.

“This is by no means condoned by any service member. We will get to the bottom of this ASAP,” the Commanding General’s Twitter account said.

The Columbia, SC police have also responded to the video and confirmed that the white man in the video does not work for them and the incident didn’t occur within their jurisdiction.

The Post and Courier was first to report on this story.

This story is developing. As officials confirm more details, FITSNews will be sure to report them here. Stay tuned…

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

