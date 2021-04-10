The Shrinking GOP

I have written often in recent weeks about various power struggles taking place within the Republican party – whether at the local, state or national level. These battles have become quite acerbic, and with partisan primary races lurking next spring here in South Carolina – and the quadrennial “First in the South” presidential primary looming after that – I suspect they will grow even more contentious.

In assessing these turf wars, it is important to keep in mind the electoral boundaries these partisans are contesting … i.e. the current dimensions of the GOP electorate.

According to the latest polling from Gallup, those dimensions are receding faster than my hair line …

During the first quarter of 2021, 49 percent of Americans either identified with the Democratic party or described themselves as independents who leaned Democratic. Meanwhile, 40 percent of Americans identified with the Republican party or described themselves as independents who leaned toward the GOP.

That’s the largest spread in nearly a decade …

(Click to view)

(Via: Gallup)

Breaking the numbers down, 30 percent of Americans said they were Democrats while another 19 percent said they were “Democratic-leaning independents.” Meanwhile, 25 percent of Americans classified themselves as Republicans while 15 percent said they were “Republican-leaning independents.”

Most of the remaining 11 percent were independents who said they had no partisan leanings … which is exactly how I would have answered had Gallup’s pollsters called me.

Prior to being asked which party they would “lean” to, though, the total number of independent voters stood at 44 percent – up from 38 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Imagine if there was a third party which appealed to them?

According to Gallup’s pollsters, upticks in independent identification are to be expected in the year following a presidential race – but this year’s increase is part of a decade-long pattern that has seen independent identification surge to its highest recorded levels.

“The percentages identifying as independent in 2020 and thus far in 2021 have been unusually high compared with prior presidential election and odd-numbered years,” noted Jeffrey N. Jones, Gallup’s senior editor. “Thus, the current level of independent identification ranks among the highest Gallup has measured in any quarter since 1988, with the high being 46 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013.”

Take a look at those trends …

(Click to view)

(Via: Gallup)

In the latest Gallup polling, the uptick in Americans identifying as independents came almost entirely as a result of people leaving the GOP – as the Republican party saw its ranks shrink by four percent from the fourth quarter of 2020. Democrats, meanwhile, saw only a one-point decline in their numbers.

“With more of the gain in independent identification coming from the Republican side of the ledger, the GOP is facing its smallest share of Republican identifiers since 2018 and its largest deficit to Democrats on party identification and leaning in nearly nine years,” Jones noted.

Indeed, the Republican “tent” is only three percentage points above its all-time low of 22 percent – which was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2013.

In South Carolina, Republicans obviously remain the dominant party – as evidenced by the rout they enjoyed in last fall’s statewide elections. I don’t expect that to change anytime soon, but the GOP majority at the S.C. State House has clearly not distinguished itself in terms of choosing which issues to advance.

(Ahem).

Anyway, count on my website to keep an eye on these partisan identification numbers – as well as the latest polling from the Palmetto State – as the upcoming election cycles approach.

***** ABOUT THE AUTHOR … (Via: FITSNews) Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading.

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



Banner: Getty